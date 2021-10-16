American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Well (NYSE:AMWL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “American Well Corp provides telehealth platform principally in the United States and globally. American Well Corp is based in BOSTON. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMWL. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Well from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Well presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.84.

NYSE AMWL opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.74. American Well has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.39.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $60.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.28 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Well will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Well news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 199,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $2,083,058.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $957,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 508,008 shares of company stock valued at $5,196,994. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMWL. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of American Well by 27.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 11,026 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the first quarter worth $270,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the first quarter worth $71,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of American Well by 32.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the first quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

