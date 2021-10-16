American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 907,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 60,474 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $112,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in American Financial Group by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James E. Evans sold 3,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $483,778.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,198,627.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 15,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $2,055,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,767 shares of company stock worth $4,292,848 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AFG shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

AFG opened at $133.02 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $70.67 and a one year high of $141.25. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.00.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.48%. As a group, analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

