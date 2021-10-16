American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK) rose 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.10 and last traded at $16.00. Approximately 786 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.95.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.

American Bank, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and business banking services through its subsidiary. The firm offers credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, mobile & online banking and digital wallets. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial, Commercial Mortgage, Commercial Construction, Residential Mortgage, and Consumer.

