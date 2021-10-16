American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Assets Inc. grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 6,936,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,671,000 after buying an additional 20,518 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,989,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,495,000 after buying an additional 125,285 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 59.0% during the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,428,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,352,000 after buying an additional 530,213 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 6.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,153,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,418,000 after buying an additional 65,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,575,000 after buying an additional 89,556 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 4,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.99 per share, for a total transaction of $164,147.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.62 per share, for a total transaction of $193,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 72,240 shares of company stock worth $2,722,898 over the last quarter. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAT opened at $39.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.87. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.73 and a 12-month high of $40.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 131.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.49%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

