AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Sets New 1-Year High at $708.12

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $708.12 and last traded at $704.61, with a volume of 705 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $696.65.

The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $662.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $612.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Get AMERCO alerts:

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $9.54. AMERCO had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 47.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AMERCO by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 793,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,896,000 after buying an additional 8,930 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AMERCO by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $435,853,000 after buying an additional 35,892 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AMERCO by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 465,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,256,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in AMERCO by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 447,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,858,000 after buying an additional 193,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in AMERCO by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,861,000 after buying an additional 55,849 shares in the last quarter. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.