Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.99

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.99 and last traded at $6.79, with a volume of 16186 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

AWCMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Alumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.35.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.131 dividend. This is a boost from Alumina’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd.

About Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY)

Alumina Ltd. engages in the business of bauxite mining and alumina refining. It also focuses on investing in selected aluminium smelting operations. The company was founded on December 11, 2002 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

