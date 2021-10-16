Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ) Short Interest Down 32.1% in September

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the September 15th total of 5,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ATAQ opened at $9.76 on Friday. Altimar Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III stock. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its position in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 41.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, and reorganization. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

