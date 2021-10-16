AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 48,930 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 92.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,930 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after acquiring an additional 277,862 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 737,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,857,000 after acquiring an additional 216,944 shares in the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Shares of AOS stock opened at $65.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $51.04 and a twelve month high of $73.81.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $859.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AOS. Robert W. Baird raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.