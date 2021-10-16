AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 88.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 18,121 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter worth approximately $16,572,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 5.9% in the second quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 14.0% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 363,130 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $41,753,000 after buying an additional 44,698 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 18.6% in the second quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 59,818 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,878,000 after buying an additional 9,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $537,195.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,473 shares of company stock worth $1,287,742 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

Shares of BBY opened at $113.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.58 and its 200 day moving average is $114.09. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.93 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

