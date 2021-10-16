AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 43.8% in the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,905,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,985,000 after buying an additional 1,493,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 17.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,262,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,839,000 after purchasing an additional 186,852 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 23.6% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,232,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,822,000 after purchasing an additional 235,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 5.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 639,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after purchasing an additional 33,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2,053.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 565,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after purchasing an additional 539,008 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $90,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DBD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diebold Nixdorf has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $841.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 3.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average is $12.22. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $17.30.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $943.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.34 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

