AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $274,000 in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

FGEN stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. FibroGen, Inc. has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $57.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.93.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.48% and a negative net margin of 134.66%. The company had revenue of $24.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. FibroGen’s quarterly revenue was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $151,698.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thane Wettig purchased 3,100 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $35,743.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FGEN shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised shares of FibroGen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

