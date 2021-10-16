AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $251,000 Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,265 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,891,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,681,000 after buying an additional 1,534,989 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,676,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,004,289,000 after buying an additional 841,140 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 541.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 600,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,473,000 after buying an additional 506,879 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,095,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,537,000 after buying an additional 479,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honeycomb Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $76,366,000. 60.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

SPOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.52.

SPOT opened at $247.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.70 and its 200-day moving average is $244.52. The firm has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $201.68 and a 52-week high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. On average, research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.