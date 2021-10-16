Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Short Interest Down 33.0% in September

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the September 15th total of 2,640,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In other news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total value of $6,741,924.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 522,616 shares of company stock valued at $497,621,670. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,102.57.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,833.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,810.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,577.62. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,514.62 and a 12-month high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

