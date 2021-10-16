Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Shares Down 4.5%

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) shares were down 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.86 and last traded at $24.86. Approximately 1,448 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 138,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.04.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TKNO shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha Teknova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alpha Teknova from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alpha Teknova currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.28.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TKNO. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $475,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $555,000. Institutional investors own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

