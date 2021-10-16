Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,548 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in American International Group by 95.9% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.15.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $58.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.95. The company has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.71 and a 12-month high of $58.86.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.56 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. Analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

American International Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

