Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Takes $110,000 Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,680,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 100,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,890,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ETN opened at $161.45 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $101.52 and a one year high of $171.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus boosted their price objective on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eaton from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.39.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.