Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Makes New $52,000 Investment in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 9,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 111.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DSX opened at $5.26 on Friday. Diana Shipping Inc. has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $481.47 million, a PE ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.52.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $44.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 million. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. As a group, analysts predict that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diana Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.29.

Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

