Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Invests $79,000 in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 239.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 10,251 shares during the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PKE opened at $13.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.46. The firm has a market cap of $276.39 million, a PE ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 0.91. Park Aerospace Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $16.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, Director Emily J. Groehl sold 6,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $96,072.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark A. Esquivel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $36,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

