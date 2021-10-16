Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Cuts Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC decreased its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 53.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 3.4% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 3.1% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Equinix by 12.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 2.3% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 3.1% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total value of $162,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total transaction of $1,061,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,649,502.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,355 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,589. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EQIX opened at $781.39 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The company has a market capitalization of $70.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $821.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $783.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $878.47.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

