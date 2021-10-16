Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,387 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,387 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 17.9% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,496 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $333,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $482,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in The TJX Companies by 57.6% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on TJX shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. MKM Partners upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.25.

In other The TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TJX opened at $64.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $76.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

