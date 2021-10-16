Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) CEO John E. Kao Sells 156,903 Shares

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) CEO John E. Kao sold 156,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $2,894,860.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alignment Healthcare stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.62. The stock had a trading volume of 228,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,066. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.49.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $308.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.27 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALHC. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

ALHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

