Algert Global LLC Sells 7,430 Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Algert Global LLC reduced its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,430 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in RAPT Therapeutics were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RAPT shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RAPT Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.86.

NASDAQ RAPT opened at $32.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.35. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.63 and a 52-week high of $43.26. The stock has a market cap of $970.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 0.04.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 1,219.06%. The business had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. Analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $89,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column sold 4,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $136,533.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,475 shares of company stock valued at $75,894 and have sold 169,003 shares valued at $5,715,179. Corporate insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

