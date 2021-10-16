Algert Global LLC Sells 25,320 Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Algert Global LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,320 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 677,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 19,856 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 604,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,695 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 202.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 58,637 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh acquired 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $48,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.21. The company has a market cap of $401.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.67. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.56.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

