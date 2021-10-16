Algert Global LLC Sells 22,290 Shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Algert Global LLC decreased its position in shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) by 49.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,290 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Zynex were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zynex by 6.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 21,231 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zynex by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,327,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,610,000 after acquiring an additional 85,473 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Zynex by 20.4% during the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Zynex during the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in Zynex during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 31.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZYXI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Zynex in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of Zynex in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Shares of Zynex stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.45. Zynex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $22.89. The stock has a market cap of $419.55 million, a PE ratio of 80.47 and a beta of 0.85.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.23 million. Zynex had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 177,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $2,689,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

