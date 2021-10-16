Algert Global LLC Sells 10,214 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 36.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,214 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Pure Storage by 2,617.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Pure Storage by 41.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Pure Storage by 3,322.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 3,481.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PSTG shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.21.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $26.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.27. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.56 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $1,986,666.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,147.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

