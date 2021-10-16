Algert Global LLC Purchases Shares of 13,450 Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 45.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,737,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,885 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 377,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 418,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 37,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IOVA shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $26.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.00. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

