Algert Global LLC Lowers Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Algert Global LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,056 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 148.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 88,801 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after purchasing an additional 381,913 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,008,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,977,000 after purchasing an additional 406,967 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.46.

NYSE INVH opened at $40.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 103.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.99 and its 200 day moving average is $37.74. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

