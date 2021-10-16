Algert Global LLC Invests $329,000 in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $909,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $352,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,536,000 after buying an additional 22,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,272,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,687,000 after buying an additional 165,152 shares in the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $53,205.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,973 shares of company stock worth $142,905. 21.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ AOSL
opened at $31.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.47. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.03 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $177.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark assumed coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile
Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.
