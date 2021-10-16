Algert Global LLC Invests $315,000 in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTUS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 947.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 29,925 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 10.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 346,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 34,048 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 14.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 315,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 39,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 11.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,278,000 after purchasing an additional 59,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Natus Medical during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTUS opened at $24.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.31 million, a PE ratio of 615.65 and a beta of 0.52. Natus Medical Incorporated has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.20.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $115.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.10 million. Natus Medical had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 7.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Natus Medical Profile

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

