Algert Global LLC Buys New Stake in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Natus Medical in the second quarter valued at $931,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Natus Medical in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Natus Medical in the second quarter valued at $191,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Natus Medical by 5.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,265,000 after buying an additional 30,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Natus Medical by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,955,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,782,000 after buying an additional 76,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

NTUS stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.31 million, a P/E ratio of 615.65 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.20. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $29.70.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $115.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.10 million. Natus Medical had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 7.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

