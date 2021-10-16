Algert Global LLC Buys 520 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Titan Machinery worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TITN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 630.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 34.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Titan Machinery during the first quarter worth $81,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Titan Machinery during the second quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Titan Machinery during the second quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Titan Machinery presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN opened at $27.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.47 and a 200-day moving average of $27.92. The company has a market capitalization of $618.00 million, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.92. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $35.24.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $377.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.73 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Titan Machinery Profile

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

