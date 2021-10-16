Algert Global LLC Acquires New Stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $361,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $37.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -50.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.04 and its 200 day moving average is $39.82. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.54 and a fifty-two week high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $377.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 642.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLAY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.09.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

