Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$18.24. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) shares last traded at C$18.20, with a volume of 72,006 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AD.UN shares. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$21.00 price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) in a report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.50 to C$23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.50 to C$23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The stock has a market cap of C$828.20 million and a PE ratio of 6.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.94.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

