Akropolis Market Cap Reaches $113.78 Million (AKRO)

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One Akropolis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0338 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. Akropolis has a total market capitalization of $113.78 million and approximately $63.42 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Akropolis has traded up 11.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Akropolis alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00045297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.46 or 0.00206323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00092749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Akropolis Coin Profile

Akropolis (CRYPTO:AKRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,364,292,849 coins. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io . Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Akropolis

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akropolis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akropolis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akropolis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.