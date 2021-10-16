Akroma (AKA) Price Tops $0.0018

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 52.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Over the last seven days, Akroma has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Akroma has a market capitalization of $35,144.41 and $54.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,914.23 or 0.06407271 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.50 or 0.00089212 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 49.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Profile

Akroma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma . The official website for Akroma is akroma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Akroma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

