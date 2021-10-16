Akash Network Price Tops $2.83 on Exchanges (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 16th. In the last week, Akash Network has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar. One Akash Network coin can currently be bought for $2.83 or 0.00004657 BTC on popular exchanges. Akash Network has a market capitalization of $318.36 million and $937,981.00 worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00068832 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00075180 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.54 or 0.00109607 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,566.50 or 0.99761170 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,829.50 or 0.06307698 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00027904 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Akash Network

Akash Network’s total supply is 161,595,022 coins and its circulating supply is 112,592,767 coins. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Buying and Selling Akash Network

