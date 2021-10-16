Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.90.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $711,240.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,417.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $432,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,171 shares in the company, valued at $3,140,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,605 shares of company stock worth $1,503,840. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 43.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.32. 1,088,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,293. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.27 and a 200-day moving average of $112.02.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $852.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.52 million. Equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

