Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €131.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €137.00 ($161.18) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €132.08 ($155.38).

Shares of AIR stock opened at €114.90 ($135.18) on Tuesday. Airbus has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($117.61). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €114.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €108.71.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

