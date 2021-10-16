Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Position Lessened by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,775 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 8.9% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 75.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 61.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter worth $4,135,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter worth $453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $169.18 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.37 and a 200-day moving average of $155.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.89.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total transaction of $129,388,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,535,826.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total transaction of $619,360.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 325,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,348,393.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,477,941 shares of company stock valued at $222,969,514. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.56.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.