Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics primarily in the United States. The companys lead product includes ALRN-6924, targets the tumor suppressor protein p53 for the treatment of a range of cancers which are in clinical stage. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Aileron Therapeutics stock opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. Aileron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16. The firm has a market cap of $91.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.72.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 222.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26,030 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 393,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 41,393 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 766,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 195,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.78% of the company’s stock.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead products candidate, ALRN-6924 which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

