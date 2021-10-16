Aiadvertising (OTCMKTS:AIAD) and Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) Head to Head Comparison

Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) and Aiadvertising (OTCMKTS:AIAD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Integrated Ventures and Aiadvertising’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integrated Ventures -1,127.43% N/A -454.00% Aiadvertising -98.85% N/A -195.26%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Integrated Ventures and Aiadvertising, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integrated Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A Aiadvertising 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Aiadvertising shares are held by institutional investors. 27.8% of Integrated Ventures shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Aiadvertising shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Integrated Ventures has a beta of 3.51, meaning that its share price is 251% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aiadvertising has a beta of -3.1, meaning that its share price is 410% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Integrated Ventures and Aiadvertising’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integrated Ventures $1.85 million 41.81 -$22.43 million N/A N/A Aiadvertising $9.74 million 1.41 -$1.27 million N/A N/A

Aiadvertising has higher revenue and earnings than Integrated Ventures.

Summary

Aiadvertising beats Integrated Ventures on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Integrated Ventures Company Profile

Integrated Ventures, Inc. engages in acquiring, launching, and operating companies in the cryptocurrency sector. It focuses on digital currency mining, equipment manufacturing, and sales of branded mining rigs, as well as blockchain software development. The company was founded by Colin Mills on March 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Huntingdon Valley, PA.

Aiadvertising Company Profile

AiAdvertising, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-driven electronic and mobile commerce solutions. It provides digital advertising solutions. The firm’s services include Data Propria-Data Analytics, Parscale Digital-Digital Marketing, Giles Design BureauBranding and Creative Services, WebTegrity-Development and Managed Infrastructure Support. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

