Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.23

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.227 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

Agree Realty has increased its dividend payment by 18.8% over the last three years. Agree Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 167.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $3.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.93 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.9%.

Shares of ADC opened at $69.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 0.31. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 3.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADC shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.16.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.56 per share, for a total transaction of $247,945.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard Agree bought 6,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.06 per share, with a total value of $402,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 30,443 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,283 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Agree Realty stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 77.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 869,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 379,544 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.26% of Agree Realty worth $61,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

