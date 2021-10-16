Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) PT Lowered to $74.00 at Raymond James

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $79.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

AEM has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. CIBC reiterated a buy rating and set a $121.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.05.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $57.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.81. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $49.20 and a 52 week high of $84.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $966.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.42 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 774,421 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,152,000 after purchasing an additional 18,463 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 19,685 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,438 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,355 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,687.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 155,491 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,402,000 after purchasing an additional 146,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.