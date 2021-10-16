AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.80

Shares of AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and traded as high as $10.05. AGC shares last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 6,056 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Get AGC alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.12. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. AGC had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that AGC Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.091 per share. This is a boost from AGC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. AGC’s payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

About AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY)

AGC, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of glass, electronic materials, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Glass, Electronics, Chemicals, Ceramics and Other. The Glass segment provides security glass, fire-resistant glass, heat insulating glass, and automotive glass. The Electronics segment offers glass for display panels, optical thin film products, opto-electronic materials, synthetic quartz products, semiconductor components, and lighting products.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for AGC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.