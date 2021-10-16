Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Shares Gap Up to $19.69

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.69, but opened at $20.50. Afya shares last traded at $20.50, with a volume of 7 shares traded.

AFYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Afya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Afya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Afya currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $70.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.87 million. Afya had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 9.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Afya Limited will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFYA. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Afya in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Afya in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Afya in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Afya in the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Afya in the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. 28.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Afya Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

