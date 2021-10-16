Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 74.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,022,769 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $17,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AJRD. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 42.2% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 117,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 34,734 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,420,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $676,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 97,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after buying an additional 42,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJRD opened at $43.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.09. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.15 and a 12-month high of $53.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $556.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.85 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

