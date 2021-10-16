Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Aedifica in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Get Aedifica alerts:

AEDFF stock opened at $146.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.11. Aedifica has a 12 month low of $121.35 and a 12 month high of $146.00.

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Aedifica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aedifica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.