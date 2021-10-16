Advisory Services Network LLC Takes Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Rollins Financial bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $318,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $151.66 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $109.69 and a one year high of $157.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.93 and its 200 day moving average is $144.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.