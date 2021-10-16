Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000.

Shares of IYJ opened at $112.05 on Friday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $123.05 and a 52-week high of $158.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.04.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

