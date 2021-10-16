Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $118,000 in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,147 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 936.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the second quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Q2 by 647.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Q2 during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Q2 during the first quarter valued at $120,000.

Get Q2 alerts:

Shares of QTWO opened at $81.59 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.51 and a 1 year high of $148.56. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.43 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.46 and a 200-day moving average of $94.58.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $123.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.70 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total value of $4,795,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,652 shares in the company, valued at $21,298,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,760 shares of company stock valued at $10,955,291 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Q2 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.11.

Q2 Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.